GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Greenwood County are asking anyone who lives in the Cemetery Road or Trace Chain Road areas with information on recent shootings to come forward.
Deputies are investigating at least three incidents where bullets damaged vehicles and homes in those areas.
The first was on March 27 on Trace Chain, just after 8 p.m. A car was struck three times by bullets and a house was hit twice in a drive-by.
The next was on March 29, also on Trace Chain just after 8 p.m. A home and a vehicle were again damaged by gunfire.
The third was on March 30 around 2 a.m. along Cemetery Road. A car was damaged by gunfire there.
No people were hurt in any other incidents and no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office.
