GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood County deputies said they are investigating after a threat found scribbled on the wall of a school bathroom and led to an early release at Brewer Middle School.
Deputies said the threat was determined to be “not credible.”
The school operated on a “rainy day” dismissal as a precaution.
Below is what Greenwood 50 posted on Twitter about the incident:
Brewer is currently on a HOLD due to a report of a threat being written on the boys bathroom wall. District officials and law enforcement are currently at the school and investigating the situation. We will provide an update once we receive it from law enforcement. #gwd50 #sced pic.twitter.com/W75HBZ5N1S— Greenwood 50 Schools (@Gwd50Schools) February 27, 2020
Law enforcement has lifted the HOLD at Brewer. After concluding their investigation, nothing out of the ordinary was found. As a precaution, the school will operate on a "rainy day" dismissal for Ss riding buses. Thanks to law enforcement for their assistance! @Brewer_Gwd50 pic.twitter.com/BOZWSlGxyc— Greenwood 50 Schools (@Gwd50Schools) February 27, 2020
MORE NEWS - Grand jury indicts former Hart Co. commissioner, 5 others with racketeering violations, other offenses related to 2 businesses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.