Brewer Middle School.

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood County deputies said they are investigating after a threat found scribbled on the wall of a school bathroom and led to an early release at Brewer Middle School.

Deputies said the threat was determined to be “not credible.”

The school operated on a “rainy day” dismissal as a precaution.

Below is what Greenwood 50 posted on Twitter about the incident:

