GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies say a phone scam is once again making the rounds, and want citizens to know how to avoid falling victim to it.
This particular scam has already been phoned in to the sheriff's office, which uses the names of actual law enforcement officers like "Boggs" or "Womack". The number used is also spoofed, as when citizens call the scammers back, the name "Greenwood County Sheriff's Office" shows up.
The scam plays out similar to other scams reported in the Upstate recently: the unknown caller threatens the victim with arrest after claiming the victim failed to pay a ticket or has an active warrant for arrest. The scammer will claim the only way to clear this up is by sending money or purchasing gift cards to give to them. The scammer will also demand personal information to "clear it up", including birth date, social security number, and even a credit card number.
The first thing to do: hang up the phone. Greenwood County deputies say giving that kind of information opens up the possibility of having bank accounts drained and fraud committed in your name.
The next thing you need to do: take down the number that shows up and report it to the sheriff's office; their actual number is (864) 942-8600. This way, deputies can start looking into it.
The scammers, if caught, face punishment if convicted: a felony charge of impersonating an officer, up to three years in prison, and possibly a maximum $10,000 fine.
