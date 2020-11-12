NINETY SIX, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 52 said Thursday that due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the district will return to the hybrid schedule beginning on November 19.
The district said gold students will attend school on Nov. 19 and 20 and maroon students will attend on Nov. 23 and 24.
Both maroon and gold students will participate in the remote learning day on Wednesday, November 25.
All students will follow the hybrid schedule after the Thanksgiving break.
The district said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 numbers and plan to bring students back to a 5 day a week schedule as soon as the numbers decrease.
MORE NEWS - Greenville Co. Schools leaders work on tutoring program as number of failing students rises
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.