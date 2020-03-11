GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood County Emergency Services announced good news Wednesday, hours after responding to a house fire on Cannon Drive.
Officials say the first units on scene reported visible smoke coming from the structure. They immediately went into the home and began attacking the interior, searching for anyone inside.
Firefighters were told by the homeowner, who had made it out safely, that their dog was still inside. Thankfully, crews were able to safely locate the dog and administer aid.
The dog was given some oxygen and safely returned to its owner.
"Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly without incident and no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported. Great job by all companies on scene!!" Greenwood County Emergency Services wrote in a Facebook post.
