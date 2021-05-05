GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said Ware Shoals High Schools is on lockdown.
According to the Greenwood Co. Sheriff, the high school is on lockdown, however, everyone is safe and there are no other threats.
We are working to learn why the school went on lockdown.
Stay tuned for updates.
MORE NEWS: Greenwood District 50 offering COVID-19 vaccines to students, staff, parents
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.