GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Greenwood County man in connection to the sexual exploration minors.
According to the AG, 22-year-old Noah Mackenzie Martin was arrested on Tuesday after investigators found that Martin was distributing files of child sexual abuse material.
Martin has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
More news: Deputies: Fourth suspect arrested for sex crimes involving juvenile victim in Oconee Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.