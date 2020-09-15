TROY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County man spots a bear while bow hunting in McCormick County Tuesday night.
Toby White, 24, said he was in a stand bow hunting when his friend called and said, "Look. I don't call when I'm hunting but there's a bear coming straight to you."
White said he didn't believe his friend at first but then he heard the bear walking.
As soon as White saw the bear he said he starting to take a video of it.
White said, ". I don’t have bear tags or anything so I was not even going to attempt to shoot him. I was just more amazed by seeing him. I honestly thought I wouldn’t see any deer after encountering a bear but I kept sitting and ended up seeing 3 deer by dark."
White said this hunt was one of the most memorable hunts he's ever been on.
