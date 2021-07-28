GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Following the announcement of the Centers for Disease Control's recommendation that students and K-12 wear masks, we got in touch with a school system to see if that will affect the new semester.
Greenwood County is the only in the Upstate considered at moderate risk for community transmission rather than substantial or high risk, according to CDC data.
Now, only a few days into the school year, we sought to find out if parents and administration are taking any precautions, with the looming threat of the Delta variant.
Keith Cooley says his daughter attends Pinehurst Elementary. He says he doesn't like masks nor will he take the vaccine, so doesn't force his daughter.
"My wife actually signed the papers here that says that she doesn't have to wear it. So, some kids—I still see kids wearing the masks. And that's fine," Cooley said.
Zakiya Davis' daughter attends Pinecrest as well. She says she agrees with the CDC's decision.
"I agree with it. And I feel like they should—everyone, at least until the end of the year, I feel like should still wear masks; just to be safe," Davis said.
Cooley says he's not worried yet.
"If there was a lot of COVID that came into the school, I definitely say absolutely. Right now, as far as I know of, there's nothing here," said Cooley.
Davis says her daughter hates wearing a mask, but she still encourages it.
"We don't want it to spike back up, especially with it being so hot," Davis said.
Greenwood County is one of two counties in the state at "moderate" risk for COVID community transmission, according to CDC data.
Greenwood County District 50 Public Information Officer Johnathan Graves says he's happy to hear that.
"It's a great thing for our county that we do have that low rate," Graves said, "We're focused on our school year."
The CDC's recommendations came just four days into the school year. During the Spring semester, Greenwood County offered $500 to staff as a vaccine incentive. They've also been holding clinics at the schools. Graves says he hopes their efforts have made an impact.
"We hope that it did encourage some folks to go out and get fully vaccinated. We know that it's going to be really important for our students and staff to stay healthy this current school year," Graves said.
Graves says they haven't planned any changes yet and will follow DHEC's guidelines. State law prevents them from forcing students and staff to wear masks anyways.
Davis is happy to hear about the numbers.
"I'm a new parent. So, hearing that really makes me smile. That's great," Davis said.
CDC data shows about 36 percent of people are fully vaccinated.
Graves says about 120 students were vaccinated. And they're still working on numbers for staff.
Following the CDC's announcement, the state's department of education announced on social media that South Carolina Public Schools will not be adopting the CDC's recommendations for required mask use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.