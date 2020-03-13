GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenwood County sheriff is postponing his annual deer supper as a precaution due to coronavirus concerns.
The 32nd Annual Sheriff’s Deer Supper was to be held on Thursday March 19.
“As a whole, we have decided that it would be in the best interests of the Greenwood Community that we postpone the annual event,” GCSO spokesman Jeff Graham stated in a news release.
A new date has not been set.
“Our staff chose to err on the side of precaution regarding cancellation of postponements of mass populated public events,” Graham added.
