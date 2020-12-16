GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old boy who left home Tuesday afternoon returned home early Wednesday morning
Deputies said that 12-year-old Preston Grimes had been last seen in the Westbrook Dr. area between Beaufort Rd. and the YMCA in Greenwood after an argument with his mother.
Deputies said a bloodhound search was unsuccessful overnight and the case was turned over to investigators.
Deputies said Grimes returned home around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information on Preston's whereabouts should contact the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at (864) 942-8632.
