GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Danielle Carroll says her sister Tiffany is caring, giving, and normally always happy.
"She is a person that doesn't say no. And sometimes she lets people take advantage of her," she said.
But she says over the last couple years--she saw a change in her sister.
"I would say it's like she was a prisoner in her own home," she explained.
Carroll pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter after stabbing her longtime boyfriend Jamaal Johnson to death in September 2017.
"She doesn't have to be ashamed or blamed for the situation she is in--because she could not help it," Carroll said adamantly.
Greenwood police on the scene documented evidence of violence on both sides. Carroll told police Johnson had been beating her.
"When I went to my grandma's house, I didn't want to come home. Because when I did, it was like hell," said Tiffany's daughter Dantari, only 10 years old and one of five children.
Dantari says her home life was difficult, but it's hard being without her mom.
"I have to move away from them. And it's so hard to stay strong," she said, visibly emotional.
The family is devastated. But law enforcement says this case is far from cut and dry.
"If it had been a self defense case, it would have been simple enough to say, 'we were fighting, I feared for my life, and the one chance I had was to stab him with a knife,'" said Jonathan Link with Greenwood PD.
Link says they believe steps could have been taken--before a life was.
The incident report details a moment where Carroll separated herself from the altercation and went to get the knife she eventually killed Johnson with.
Police say that separation could have given her the opportunity to leave the scene, or call them for help.
"They were fighting in the living area. And she retreated into the kitchen area and grabbed the knife at that time," Link recounted.
Police say Carroll took the law into her own hands when she returned to stab Johnson.
"Getting to the point where you feel all you can do is kill the person...there's always something ahead of that," Link said.
But the family isn't so sure. And they say history needs to be taken into account. They believe Carroll was only protecting herself and her children.
"She doesn't deserve 15 years away from her family, away from her five children and everyone, because of the situation she was going through," her sister Danielle said.
