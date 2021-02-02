Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood company is expanding operations by making a $53.7 million investment and bringing with it 30 new jobs.
Officials with the County of Greenwood say Lonza, a supplier to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets announced their plans to expand operations at the Greenwood facility.
The company's Greenwood location, located on North Emerald Road, manufactures various Lonza brands including Capsugel products. The company says the expansion will increase the capacity of existing operations and bring in new cutting-edge manufacturing technologies to the site.
Lonza Vice President of Operations Travis Dover said, “We have been part of the Greenwood community since 1967 and have built up the site as a center of excellence within our global network for production of capsules and health ingredients. We have an experienced and committed workforce here, and our decision to expand in Greenwood is based on this strong foundation of know-how and expertise.”
The expansion is expected to be completed in stages through 2025.
Anyone interested in applying for a job with Lonza can do so by clicking here.
