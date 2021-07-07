Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
- Freeman Stoddard, Anisa Snipes
- Thomas Gore, Freeman Stoddard
- Thomas Gore, Anisa Snipes
Greenwood could get the most rainfall from Elsa. Here's how they are preparing
- Grace Runkel
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The latest models show Greenwood getting about an inch of rainfall as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through the Upstate. An official says aren't expecting major damage, but people should be prepared for flash flooding.
Word about the storm was sent out to first responders last week, Greenwood County Emergency Services coordinator George McKinney said. This morning McKinney is keeping a close eye on the forecasts.
"The biggest thing we're looking for from this is heavy rainfall, so what we're looking at is localized flooding," McKinney said. "We have different spots in the county that flood from time to time when we have heavy rain. We're just asking people to be aware of that and not go out."
We looked through our archives to see which spots have flood the most in the past. People reported standing water Highway 246, Montague Avenue Extension and Main Street during severe weather in February 2020.
"It takes about an inch of water in some of these places, an inch of rain. In a short time period, it doesn't take much at all," McKinney said. "If you get an inch an hour, two inches an hour, you can do these flash floods just about anywhere."
You can track road closures in real time on the Greenwood County Emergency Services website here.
McKinney said now is a good time for residents to download the CodeRED app and sign up for alerts for Greenwood County.
The app is free and will keep you updated on any emergency situation in the area. You can sign up online here or by calling 864-942-8553.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- Freeman Stoddard, Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes
- Posted
- Adam McDonald, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.