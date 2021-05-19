GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fatal motorcycle wreck along Ninety Six Highway, according to a release.
The coroner says that the incident occurred at around 7:30 Monday evening and the victim was taken to the hospital in Greenville in treatment where he died on Wednesday.
The coroner identified the victim as 51-year-old Donald Jerry Crossley Jr. of Lexington, SC. Crossley was the driver of the motorcycle, according to the coroner.
Crossley's manner of death was ruled to be accidental and his cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma, the coroner says.
The coroner's office says that the incident is still being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
