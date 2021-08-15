GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood County Council Chairman Steven J. Brown has passed away, according to an announcement posted to the Greenwood County government's Facebook page.
Brown served on the County Council for eight years, according to the county.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: MCSO: A scammer is impersonating a McDowell Co. deputy to get money
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.