GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood County Council has passed a resolution urging folks to wear masks, but not mandating.
Greenwood County Council members voted 4 to 3, in favor of the resolution to support mask wearing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Council members heard from the public, and out of the 71 public statements, nine were in favor, while 61 were against.
Health officials spoke to council and pleaded with them to consider a mask mandate.
MORE NEWS - Investigators searching for information on missing 14-year old from Greenville County, last seen on June 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.