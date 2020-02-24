GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has charged a 27-year-old man with attempted murder after they say witnesses identified him as a suspect in a nightclub shooting that left one person injured.
According to reports, deputies responded to a club on Reynolds Avenue around 1:55 a.m. on February 21 in reference to a shooting. Deputies say while en route to the scene, they were advised that a victim was being transported to an area hospital by bystanders.
A witness on scene told deputies that they heard just one shot ring out, and then saw a group of men take off in a reddish pickup truck. Other witnesses described the shooter as wearing an orange, long-sleeved shirt with a gold grill in his mouth.
Moments later, a Greenwood City officer observed a truck resembling that of the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. A passenger in the truck was identified as Tobias Brooks.
Brooks' appearance matched that of the suspected gunman described by witnesses.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder after deputies say he shot the victim in the abdomen.
