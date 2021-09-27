GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- A deputy with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was charged with driving under the influence, according to GCSO.
The sheriff's office says that the deputy, identified as Namman Lukie, was charged by the Greenwood Police Department.
The charges stem from a crash that happened on Thursday, according to GCSO.
