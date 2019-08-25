GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) All Amari Hall wanted for his fifth birthday was a law enforcement officer to attend his party.
After wishing upon stars, and candles, the young boy's mom said he got a big surprise.
Greenwood County Deputy Tyree Duncan went out of his way to give little Amari his present - a visit to the Pizza Hut party. He even gave the little boy an honorary sticker badge.
Amari's mom, Verdeia, took a video of the interaction and it's since been shared on Facebook several times.
"There has been so much negativity with law enforcement lately and I'm glad they took the time to make Amari's day special!" Verdeia said.
The whole family thanks the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office for their kindness - and for making Amari the happiest 5-year-old around.
