Hodges, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster announced the expansion of a business in Greenwood County expected to create 30 new jobs in the area.
Originally operating within multiple Greenwood area sites, Eaton will transition its Busway product line operations from the current facilities to a new facility located at 5502 Highway 25 North in Hodges.
Eaton is a power management company that specializes in helping customers manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power.
“We’re proud to continue to be part of the Greenwood County community and join other notable manufacturers in this industrial corridor. This is an exciting opportunity to move into a new facility that will enable us to continue to expand and grow. We’ve been searching for a new location for some time now, and the Greenwood community has helped make it a reality for us. We are confident the Hodges location will allow us to better serve our customers,” said Eaton Plant Manager Glenn McLean.
The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2020. Individuals interested in applying can do so here.
