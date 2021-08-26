Greenwood County EMS job fair

 (Source: Greenwood Co. officials)

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - With a nationwide EMT personnel shortage, Greenwood County is holding an EMS job fair to help fill open positions and serve the community better.

The job fair will be from Aug. 31 until Sept. 1 at the Piedmont Technical College Continuing Education Building from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to county officials. 

Officials said there is a $10,000 sign-on incentive. 

Applications must be completed before arriving. 

