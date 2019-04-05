GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - As part of community outreach efforts throughout the county, the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that the office would begin hosting a series of "Community Update" meetings beginning in May.
The series of 12 meetings for county citizens will tackle topics like scams, community-specific crime trends, home preparedness, illegal drugs, and more.
“These meetings are designed specifically to aid the citizens in our communities,” said Sheriff Dennis Kelly in a press release. “They will learn a little about our office, meet some of the deputies and investigators assigned to their areas and learn helpful crime prevention tips.”
While a set schedule for all the meetings was not released, deputies have set the first meeting's date and time already. The first meeting will take place on May 13th at 6 p.m., at First Baptist Church on 205 N. Church Street in Ninety Six.
A zone map of where meetings will happen is at the top of this article.
