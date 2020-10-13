GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Sheriff's office says they are asking the public's help to locate a sixteen-year-old girl.
Authorities say that Lyndsey Lynn Nalley was last seen at Emerald High School this morning. According to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, the case is currently being treated as a runaway.
Nalley is a white female, around 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's office.
Authorities say that she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans but she may have changed.
If you have any information, please call the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at 864-942-8632.
