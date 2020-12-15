GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says that it is searching for a young boy that was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say that 12-year-old Micheal Preston Grimes was last seen in the Westbrook Dr. area between Beaufort Rd. and the YMCA in Greenwood.
Grimes measures at around five feet, three inches tall weighing about 130 pounds and deputies say that he was reported to be wearing a black hoodie with gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Grimes' whereabouts should contact the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at (864) 942-8632.
