GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood CPW said Friday residents and businesses on East Durst Avenue were under a boil water advisory.
The advisory covers CPW customers from 1701 East Durst to 1809 East Durst, including the Brentwood Subdivision. People in those areas should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.
A contractor bored through a water main, leading to a pressure issue in the water system.
People with questions can call the Greenwood CPW at 864-942-8100.
