GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a suspect accused of multiple drug related crimes after the execution of a search warrant on Thursday along Duncan Ave.
Deputies say they arrested Fitzgerald Antonio McDuffie (AKA: YOYO) and charged him with:
- Two counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- Two counts of trafficking Schedule II
- Resisting arrest
- Three counts of distributing Schedule II
- Distributing methamphetamine
- Six counts of distributing a controlled substance in proximity to a public park
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute near a playground
- Trafficking oxycodone
Deputies say the arrest comes as a result of a four month joint investigation from the Greenwood County Narcotics Unit and the Greenwood City Crime Suppression Unit. The investigation led to the seizure of of around 1,300 fentanyl pills and about 13 ounces of methamphetamine.
