Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have confirmed to FOX Carolina that they are actively investigating an overnight shooting.
Right now details are limited, but deputies have confirmed that one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
The victim has since been released.
Deputies say at this time they don't have a suspect.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
