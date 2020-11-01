GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said they located an inmate who escaped from the Greenwood County Detention Center on Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 8:10 p.m. Dwight Dawayne Smith climbed a chain-link fence inside a fully enclosed recreation yard, made it onto the roof, and then scaled down an exterior wall escaping from the detention center. Smith was believed to haven been able to obtain a ride out of the area.
Deputies said staff at the detention center discovered the escape during the nightly formal head count at approximately 9:50 p.m.
GSCO said they were joined by South Carolina Highway Patrol to search for Smith. During the search, bloodhounds were able to locate half of the inmate's orange inmate uniform at the corner of Park Avenue and Owens Street. The other half was initially found on the roof along with Smith's blood.
Deputies described Smith as 5'9", 180 pounds, and possibly wearing a white t-shirt, white long sleeve thermal undershirt, white thermal underpants, and white socks. It is believed that Smith sustained cuts to his legs from the razor wire.
GSCO said Smith's last known address was Taggart Street in Greenwood.
The sheriff's office said smith was incarcerated on May 21 for three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, one count of Burglary 2nd Degree, four counts of Grand Larceny, two counts of Petit Larceny, one count of Malicious Injury to Personal Property and a Probation Violation. Smith was bond was denied for the said crimes.
Major Smith with GCSO said Smith was located and taken back in custody at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving an anonymous tip that he was at a residence on Edgefield Street, which is the same road that the detention center is on.
Officials said Smith has been charged with escape and bond for the charge will be set Sunday afternoon.
More news: Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigating car burning in CVS parking lot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.