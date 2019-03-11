GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said Monday deputies, police officers, and the South Carolina highway patrol worked together to arrest a man responsible for a crime spree that happened over the past few weeks.
Police say the suspect identified is Kevin McKenzie Jackson, 26, of Greenwood County.
BEFORE THE ARREST
Greenwood Police were called to a Pizza Hut on Saturday, March 9th, where a suspected burglary took place.
Greenwood Police responded to the scene on Edgefield Street around 10:20 a.m., Saturday.
According to police, a man entered the store before it opened, then the suspect pepper sprayed the clerk before taking the cash register, Greenwood Police say.
Around 2:15 p.m., the same day, troopers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Woodlawn Road.
During the collision investigation, the driver was identified as Jackson.
Jackson was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, and a stolen firearm from Charleston, SC, troopers say.
The trooper had prior knowledge of the robbery and called for back up from deputies and Greenwood police.
SEARCH WARRANT EXECUTED
Deputies said they obtained a search warrant for Jackson's house. During the search, the grey 2014 Kia Soul was recovered and found to be stolen from Greenwood County in February.
Investigators said that grey 2014 Kia Soul matched the description of the suspect vehicle in several other armed robberies.
Deputies say Jackson is also a suspect in these cases:
- Feb. 10th - Stop-A-Minit on SC 72.
- Mar. 2nd - Stop-A-Minit on SC 72.
- Mar. 8th - EZ Trip store along Abbeville Highway.
Jackson was arrested and placed into custody.
Deputies have not yet released the full list of charged Jackson is facing.
