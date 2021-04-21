GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenwood detectives say a man has been arrested for vandalizing the Countybank building, a car belonging to the bank, and the U.S Post office building.
Detectives say Jonathan Israel Corona, 20, was identified in video footage.
The video footage shows Corona spray painting the bank near the corner of Phoenix Street and Court Ave. He also spray painted graffiti on the company car and U.S. Post Office says detectives.
Detectives say Corona is charged with three counts of malicious damage to property valued greater than $5,000.
Detectives say he has been booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Thursday.
