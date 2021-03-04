GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 is alerting parents that Friday, April 9 will be an eLearning day for the district. Many district employees are planning to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination on that day.
“This eLearning day will allow our employees to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination and return to school healthy on Monday, April 12th," Superintendent Steve Glenn stated in a news release. "We are grateful that Self Regional has assisted us with organizing this vaccination clinic for our employees. Self Regional’s staff is also assisting with administering the vaccine which is an added bonus.”
The district said employees were notified earlier this week to pre-register for the vaccination clinics. A Google Form was sent to district employees who pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccination to schedule their appointment times. Employees will need to bring their drivers license and regular insurance card to their appointment, the district said
Friday, March 12 is also an eLearning day in the district and Monday, April 5 will remain an eLearning day as well, officials said.
