GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Greenwood School District 50 announced that it will pay all 2021-22 employees will received a bonus if they have been fully vaccinated by July 21.
District officials said employees will need to show proof of full vaccination before receiving the $500 dollar bonus. Employees will receive the bonus by the end of August.
“We are excited to offer this incentive to all of our employees who have been fully vaccinated,” Superintendent Steve Glenn stated in news release. “This is our district’s way of saying THANK YOU to all of our employees for stepping up in spite of the challenges presented by COVID-19. We would encourage our employees to get vaccinated prior to the first day of school on July 22nd. Our goal is to have a healthy staff to begin next school year as we continue making a difference in the lives of our students.”
