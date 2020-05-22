GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood District 50 has announced their plans for the class of 2020's graduation.
Graduation will be held at the school's football field under the following social distancing guidelines:
- Each senior gets two tickets for graduation, but they will need to wear a mask and gloves.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available, as well as nurses on hand.
- Graduates will pick up their diploma from a table or podium.
- Speeches will be prerecorded and displayed on the jumbo-tron.
- Graduates will be spaced six feet apart.
The dates are set as follows:
Emerald High: Thursday, May 28th, at 9:00 a.m. If it rains, it will be held May 28th at 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood High: Friday, May 29th, at 9:00 a.m. If it rains, i will be held May 29th, at 7:30 p.m.
