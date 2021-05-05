GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 is partnering with Self Regional Healthcare to bring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to two high schools.
According to district officials, students ages 16 and up, parents, and employees in District 50 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at Emerald High School on May 5 & Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 6. Both vaccination clinics will be open between 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The district said students will need parental consent in order to receive the vaccine at their high school. The second dose will be administered by Self Regional Healthcare on Friday, May 28 at Emerald High from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and Greenwood High from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
For online registration see the following:
Emerald High School Student Registration Form
Greenwood High School Student Registration Form
Paper copy registration is also available upon arrival to either school.
The district also mentioned that employees or parents participating in the clinic are encouraged to visit between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to receive their vaccine.
