GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood District 50 said Thursday that registration for its 2021-2022 Virtual Program had opened.
Officials said parents can visit ow.ly/sxN750DE26y to register students for the virtual program.
Registration will close on March 4.
For more information, visit ow.ly/Audc50DE26z.
