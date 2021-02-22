GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood District 50 announced on Monday plans for high school graduation ceremonies.
The district said Greenwood High School's ceremony will be held on June 3 at 6 p.m. in the JW Babb Football Stadium.
Emerald High School students will walk in a ceremony on June 4 at 9 a.m. in the Frank Hill Football Stadium.
Rain dates for both ceremonies are June 4 at 6 p.m.
MORE NEWS - Greenville Co. Schools say in-person graduation ceremonies will take place in June
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.