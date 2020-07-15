GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, South Carolina Governor and other state officials discussed the importance of getting children back into the classroom just as many school districts had begun releasing their back-to-school plans for the upcoming year.
McMaster suggested districts provide parents the option of choosing between in-class instruction five days a week, or a virtual learning.
Following his press conference, Greenwood County School District 50 announced they'd be reevaluating their reopening plans.
The information parents had previously received is being updated, and the district's Reopening Plans, Back to School survey and virtual learning information will no longer be available on their website.
"I truly want to compliment our staff for their hard work and dedication on creating a plan that will now have to be changed," said Superintendent Steve Glenn.
Glenn says the district recognizes the adjustment could cause frustrations for parents, teachers and stakeholders.
"I truly believe this situation will make our district and community stronger. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience, support and willingness to make necessary adjustments during this time," he said.
Parents are encouraged to continue to check the district's website for updated information on the return-to-school plans.
MORE NEWS:
DHEC reports 1,850 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in SC, no additional virus-related deaths
SCHSL decides to move forward with sports; reveals high school football schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.