GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 on Thursday announced that traditional face-to-face graduations will be held for Emerald and Greenwood High School in late May.
Each school will host their graduation ceremony on their campus.
The district will announce dates, times, and specific locations for both graduations at a later date.
“We have weighed numerous options with a goal to provide our seniors and their families with a safe and memorable experience,” Superintendent Steve Glenn stated in a news release. “We appreciate the support and feedback we received on a survey that was sent to our seniors and parents earlier this week.”
The ceremonies will be held in accordance with all local and federal social distancing guidelines.
The district said students and parents should be aware of these rules for this year’s ceremonies:
- Students will be limited to (2) tickets as ordered by the State Department of Education
- Social distancing guidelines will be in place for graduates and attendees
- Specific entry & exit procedures will be put in place for social distancing
- Both ceremonies will be live-streamed
Meanwhile, Dr. Fay Sprouse, Superintendent of Greenwood District 51 said her district's Class of 2020 will graduate at Lou Brissie Field in Riegel Stadium on Thursday, May 28th at 10 a.m.
Sprouse said seniors will receive 2 tickets each for the ceremony, as directed by Molly Spearman, State Superintendent of Education. Guests of the graduates are asked to wear a face mask to the ceremony.
The graduation will be live-streamed on the district's website as well.
"We want to celebrate the accomplishments of these special seniors in as traditional a sense as possible, while protecting their health and safety, even though we're unable to accommodate all who would like to attend to show their love and support," Sprouse said.
MORE NEWS - US intel: Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.