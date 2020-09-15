Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Matthews Elementary was placed on a brief lockdown today in Greenwood District 50 around lunchtime due to a police incident reported in the area.
According to Greenwood police, an officer was initiating a traffic stop around 12:30 p.m. when one of the three occupants of the car jumped out and began fleeing officers. Police say the suspect threw a handgun as they ran from police.
We're told schools in the area were notified, and Greenwood 50 says Matthews Elementary was placed on a lockdown out of precaution.
Police say all three suspects were taken into custody and the gun was recovered.
Officers say no one was hurt in the incident.
