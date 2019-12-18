Hodges, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, Greenwood Fabricating and Plating announced the construction of a new plant in Hodges, SC.
The facility, expected to open in the summer of 2020 will be located on Highway 25 north and will be approximately 33,000 square feet.
A spokesperson for the company says the facility will hopefully be running full operations by the end of 2020.
The company says they are excited to grow and expand in Greenwood County and this will be the first new facility in their 33 year history.
"We're grateful for the opportunity that the county and the state has supplied us and we're grateful to our customers for allowing us to grow, and importantly we're grateful to our employees for putting our business in a position where we can grow."
It's unclear at this time how much of an investment the new facility will bring to the county or the number of new jobs it may create.
