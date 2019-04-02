HODGES, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood Fabricating and Plating announced Tuesday it will build a second manufacturing facility in Hodges as part of a $17 million investment that will create 31 new jobs.
Per a news release, Greenwood Fabricating and Plating was founded in 1986. GFP is a full-service fabrication, machining, assembly and “electroplating capabilities for the most intricate parts and assemblies.”
The new facility will be located at the corner of Highway 25 North and 254.
Hiring for the new positions will begin in the first quarter of 2020. Interested applicants should visit www.gfpi.com for more information.
MORE NEWS - Elementary school students propose stricter gun regulation near their school at town council meeting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.