GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family in Greenwood is turning a tragedy into a way to give back. Eva is almost 30 weeks pregnant, but her son's prognosis is that he will only live a few hours or days after birth.
That is due to a rare genetic disorder called Trisomy 13 as well as a condition involving his brain and heart.
This family has come to terms with the diagnosis that there is a slim chance that they will leave here with their baby. So now they are using their time when they are grieving to also give back.
They have created these care packages with items that were donated by various companies to support their effort to honor little Riley.
Eva Allegretti says, "unfortunately with Riley, it is difficult because is difficult because his heart gives him about 48 hours. That’s what the cardiologist told us. Not looking at his brain. His brain could not trigger it to tell him to start breathing so he could have a seizure so it’s really unknown if you will make it to that point which our goal, with the doctors, is to get to that point to meet him regardless of how much time we have."
Time that they are now using to honor a legacy, earlier than a parent should.
They are talking about the legacy of an unborn baby boy diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, coupled with an underdeveloped heart and brain. This has shifted his parents to finding joy in this tragedy.
"It was kind of like a split in the road for me. Either I keep grieving or i find a way to bring joy in all of this while I still have the time with him," Eva says.
"It’s great to leave that legacy of our son," Dr. Zach Allegretti says.
Riley's life inspired them to put together diaper bags full of things that are made specifically for babies entering the NICU - totaling about $1,000 each, which will be a blessing for 12 families like they say the hospital has blessed them.
They held a birthday party for Riley.
Eva says, "It’s kind of a pseudo-birthday because one thing we are certain of is that he’s going to have a birthday. The Iowa Hawkeye football team actually put together a video saying happy birthday to him as well."
Dr. Allegretti says this has reminded him of "how much of a caring woman she is. Seeing it from my perspective from the medical side knowing what these packages and what these things will mean for the family is something I’ll never forget."
Zach is a Doctor at Self Regional as well and they say the support has been remarkable.
Eva says, "we are happy that he can be remembered by both strangers and by our family and friends. This is also a way to get back to this hospital system. Everyone that through his residency has been outstanding with support."
Zach says, "the attendings and everyone here at Self has been super supportive just being able to be there and help us during this time."
This family says the support has been amazing so far and the hardest part of this is still to come.
They want to raise awareness about the condition and donations for the NICU.
There is also a way that you can contributed financially to help with medical costs and possibly funeral costs for baby Riley.
The link to their Go Fund Me is in the link above.
