GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ontario Curry, Rannika Rouse, and Tquell Wells all told us their brother Antone was a family man who spent most of his time with loved ones.
They say Antone was a gifted artists, a man who had multiple degrees and spoke multiple languages--with an unmistakable love for life.
“They took a special part of our family," said Antone's sister, Wells. “He was really all we had, he was our best friend. That was my mama‘s first son."
They say it’s still doesn’t feel real that he’s no longer with us.
“It’s kind of rough having a loved one leave…and not really knowing the reason behind it, what caused it, and so on and so forth," his brother, Curry, said.
His family says Antone was going back to a friend's place – the Botany Apartments on Pressley Street in Greenwood – when he and his friend were approached by an unknown suspect around 2:30am.
“Unfortunately we are reading a book where a lot of the words are covered up," said Greenwood City Police Sergeant Jonathan Link, referencing how details are very scant in the case of this alleged homicide.
Link says the only potential witness, Antone‘s female friend who was with him, left right before Antone was shot several times.
“She had gone inside the apartment I believe, when the actual shooting took place," Link explained.
It is still unclear if that witness or anyone else was able to see the suspect, whom police say was a black male, before he took off, and the family is waiting anxiously to hear more.
“We can’t go find the shooter," Curry lamented. “We can’t go and say, 'hey you did this,' so it is a waiting game.”
“Our detectives need to be able to fill in the missing pieces," Link added. “Why did these two gentlemen confront each other? Why did someone feel like they needed to use a gun to solve their problems again?”
"We don't know how he may have gotten away, or what he may have used to flee the scene," he explained.
Siblings of Antone all say that he didn’t have a bone to pick with anyone in the community and was peaceful – to the point where this seems very out of the blue and random.
“If anybody knows anything – anything at all – please let us know," Wells pleaded, “because we really need justice for my brother.”
Link says detectives were back in the area where the incident took place today, and that they need your help.
“If there’s anything anybody in the community hears that makes the hairs on the back of their neck stand up about this, let our detectives know,“ he said.
Police also want to remind residents that testimony can be given anonymously.
The family says there will be a vigil for Anton this Friday, May 28, at 7:30 PM at his mother's home in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina also spoke to Antone‘s mom off-camera, who said she was too overwhelmed to say anything publicly, but that she also wants answers for her boy.
