Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood family is happy after 22-year-old Raheem Qwentavious White, missing for four days, has been found safe.
His family contacted FOX Carolina on Friday January 4, saying he hadn't been in contact with them for four days, and for the last two days his phone has been turned off.
According to White's family he also hasn't been seen by his employers at Amick Farms in Batesburg, SC.
White, who is from Greenwood but did live in Pickens County until July of 2018, is approximately 6' tall and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with basketball shorts.
His family tells FOX Carolina he was last seen in Greenwood.
White's family is very thankful for the public's help in locating him.
