GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood man already in jail for other charges is now accused of sexually abusing two girls.
Greenwood police say the two girls accuse 39-year-old Antonio Grant, currently incarcerated in Richland County, of sexually abusing them between 2010 and 2012. They spoke out to relatives who then reached out to police.
The girls allege Grant touched them inappropriately several times during this time span, and both told Grant to stop. Both also say they were scared of Grant.
Grant was officially charged September 27 with two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor - committing or attempting a lewd act.
