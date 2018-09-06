Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina)
Greenwood County Deputies tell us they arrested a man for allegedly shooting and robbing a victim at the Hillcrest Apartments.
Deputies say on September 3, they responded to a call in reference to someone who was shot.
While en route to the scene, the deputy said they were advised the victim had been shot in the groin, and the suspect fled had the scene in a vehicle.
The victim identified the suspect to deputies as Kyre Barksdale.
Deputies say the victim told them he had spent most of the day with Barksdale who was aware that the victim had $7,000 in cash from selling a dirt bike.
The victim claimed Barksdale tried to take the bag of money from him. When he refused, the victim stated to deputies that Barksdale forcibly took the money and fled. The victim gave chase, and was shot in the parking lot.
The victim was transported to Self Regional.
Deputies later took Kyre Barksdale into custody for questioning.
