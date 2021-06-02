GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood police arrested a man on multiple charges after his 18-month-old daughter was found with fentanyl in her system, according to a post from the Greenwood Police Department on Facebook.
Police say that the incident happened on April 28 when GPD responded to the Emergency Care Center at Self Regional Healthcare for reports of a suspicious death of an 18-month-old girl.
According to police, the girl's father was sleeping in the bed next to her and when he awoke, the child was found to be not breathing and unconscious. Medical staff attempted to revive the girl but were unable to do so, according to GPD.
Greenwood police say that while they were investigating this incident, they located 50 blue pills determined to be fentanyl on a nightstand in the bedroom where the father had been sleeping with the child.
The investigation determined that the daughter died from a lethal dose of fentanyl in her system.
Police have since arrested 21-year-old Zy'twan Childs and charged him with Homicide by Child Abuse and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
