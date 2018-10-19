SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg County deputies said Friday that a Greenwood man was found guilty of drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute after a five day trial.
40-year-old Dana Morton was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Deputies said he was found guilty of trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marjiuana.
Deputies said Morton was arrested on February 2, 2017 after an undercover transaction. Post-arrest tests showed that the transaction involved nearly 112 grams of cocaine and nearly 6 grams of marijuana.
Deputies said Morton will serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
He was fined $500,000 in addition to his sentence.
