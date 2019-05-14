GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor David Stumbo said a Greenwood man will be sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty in a 2017 murder case.
The jury, just before midnight on May 8, found Xzariera Okevis Gray, 30, guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. ordered the sentencing to take place Tuesday.
Gray faces up to life without parole on the conviction.
The killing happened in the early morning hours of August 26, 2017.
Gray and 46-year-old Demetrius “Meatball” Fuller were involved in an argument that eventually resulted in Gray pulling a gun and shooting Meatball twice.
Greenwood police officers heard the gunshot and soon found the victim’s body on Tanyard Avenue.
Gray was not on scene but was arrested in Columbia just a few days later.
Eyewitnesses identified Gray as the shooter and police were able to find surveillance footing that showed Gray firing the gun at Fuller.
Gray took the stand in his defense and claimed he shot in self-defense, but the jury rejected that assertion
“Our community has grown sick and tired of senseless gun violence on our streets,” Solicitor Stumbo said after the conviction. “I am pleased that this week a dangerous criminal has been removed from society and my office will continue to seek justice against those who willfully disregard the law.”
